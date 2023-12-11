Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond was set at $1.5 million Monday for the Liberty Township grandmother accused of deliberately shooting her grandbaby in the head, critically injuring her.

Mia Desiree Harris shot her granddaughter in the face, in one eye, at an apartment on Dutchview Court early Saturday after firing the gun at other relatives, including the baby’s mother, during an argument, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Court records released Monday reveal Harris, 43, “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to her granddaughter “by breaking down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through it multiple times.”

Harris tried to shoot the baby’s mother in the head but missed and then shot (the baby) in the head at close range” as the infant laid on the bed,” a criminal complaint states.

“My baby’s been shot, my baby’s been shot,” the mother said frantically while holding her baby during a 911 call.

“Someone shot your baby,” the 911 operator stated

“Yes,” the mother responded.

Harris also punched one person in the face with a fist.

“Lord, please save my baby,” the mother said during the 911 call.

“The baby is in grave condition,” a prosecutor told the judge when Harris made her first court appearance in the case.

The baby was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

She underwent two surgeries and remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s officials said over the weekend the baby is 6 months old, but court records released Monday show she is just over 5 months old.

Harris was charged with three counts of felonious assault based on footage that was captured on deputies’ body-worn cameras, witness statements, and interviews, a detective wrote in the criminal complaints.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that Harris was the shooter.

After the shooting, she fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later after she pulled over on northbound Interstate 75 near Kyles Station Road, according to the sheriff’s office and police radio reports.

The sheriff said her charges are subject to change as the investigation progresses.

The case will return to Butler County Area 2 court on Wednesday unless Harris is indicted first by a grand jury.

“Words do not do justice to the magnitude of the allegations,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said in a statement Sunday night to FOX19 NOW.

“This case will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and I thank Sheriff Jones for his excellent investigation.”

Sheriff Jones has called this “one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak,” he told FOX19 NOW Saturday afternoon.

“It’s in God’s hands now. We should all pray for this baby.”

If Harris is released from jail after posting bond, she is under a court order to stay away from minors and the victims.

