Harrisonburg High School nurse recognized as VA School Nurse of the year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In her 28th year with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Harrisonburg High School’s Angela Knupp was named Virginia School Nurse of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Nurses.

Knupp said she is humbled and grateful for the recognition, and added that one thing that has never changed during her over three-decade healthcare career, is her love for helping students in each area of their wellbeing.

“We try to educate and teach students skillsets they’re gonna need to be able to be self-sufficient once they leave us, and go to college, or get a job or do a trade. So it’s nice to be part of their educational component as well as their health component and social-emotional component,” Knupp said.

Knupp said growing up, she didn’t have school nurses, and becoming one was not a career path she had in mind until becoming involved in student health at Eastern Mennonite University. But, throughout her educational and professional journey, and working with all ages from moms and babies to college students, she found her passion in fostering healthier future generations.

“We can’t educate kids who aren’t healthy and you can’t keep kids healthy who aren’t educated so we hope that the collaboration between the two will elevate the generation coming up and so that they will be even better caretakers of their children because they were well educated,” Knupp said.

Knupp said although it is her name on the award, she could not have the success she has achieved without all of the HCPS nursing and administrative staff providing support and guidance each day.

