‘I feel violated’: Woman reacts after man rummages through delivery box

The incident was caught on the woman’s doorbell camera, just weeks after police warned of an increase of porch pirates.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Church Hill says she’s feeling violated after she says a man walked on her porch and went through a delivery box.

The incident was caught on the woman’s doorbell camera, just weeks after police warned of an increase of porch pirates, especially in the thick of the holiday season.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, felt a bit uneasy after a man came onto her porch and rummaged through her things.

“As I watched the video, it proceeded to go, as you can see, he was going into my box,” the woman said, “and I’m like okay, wait a minute, that’s not right.”

The woman says the box the man searched through her delivery box which she began using after she saw reports about the increase of porch pirates. She even labeled it with major delivery companies like Amazon and UPS.

“That clearly says for deliveries,” the woman said. “I felt violated, unnerved, so scared.”

This is not the first time Richmond neighbors have dealt with this.

Just before Thanksgiving, community members in the Fan district had similar complaints.

Richmond Police says they’ve worked on more than 400 package theft cases this year and that this type of crime has been on the rise over the last seven years.

As police work to bring these numbers down, this Church Hill resident is calling for city representatives to get involved as well.

“What are you doing as City Council to help protect us as citizens, the people that voted you into that office?” the woman asked

Though the woman said the man didn’t take anything out of her delivery box, she hopes this situation will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

