JMU basketball programs stay focused during finals period

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are staying committed to the court during finals week.

On the men’s side, the Dukes are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row. The No. 20 Dukes are 9-0 this season after picking off Old Dominion, their first Sun Belt opponent of the year. JMU has a one-week break from games as the Dukes devote their time to finals period.

“This is not really the break you think you’re going to get,” said JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington. “Our guys have exams and their brains are elsewhere as they should be.... we’re trying to stay conditioned as we get ready for Saturday.”

The men’s basketball Dukes will face Hampton on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the road. Meanwhile, the women have an even longer break, as they have 10 days before returning to competition.

The Dukes are coming off two consecutive wins over ACC program Wake Forest and CAA power William & Mary. According to JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan, the Dukes are continuing to improve on the court during finals week.

“Our players are studying for finals and we had one of my favorite practices of the year yesterday,” said O’Regan. “I really enjoyed it and I’m looking forward to having some time to practice and get everything in order.”

The women are back in action against Maine on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the road.

