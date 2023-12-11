Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU basketball programs stay focused during finals period

James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are staying committed to the court during...
James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are staying committed to the court during finals week.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU basketball programs stay focused during finals period

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are staying committed to the court during finals week.

On the men’s side, the Dukes are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row. The No. 20 Dukes are 9-0 this season after picking off Old Dominion, their first Sun Belt opponent of the year. JMU has a one-week break from games as the Dukes devote their time to finals period.

“This is not really the break you think you’re going to get,” said JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington. “Our guys have exams and their brains are elsewhere as they should be.... we’re trying to stay conditioned as we get ready for Saturday.”

The men’s basketball Dukes will face Hampton on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the road. Meanwhile, the women have an even longer break, as they have 10 days before returning to competition.

The Dukes are coming off two consecutive wins over ACC program Wake Forest and CAA power William & Mary. According to JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan, the Dukes are continuing to improve on the court during finals week.

“Our players are studying for finals and we had one of my favorite practices of the year yesterday,” said O’Regan. “I really enjoyed it and I’m looking forward to having some time to practice and get everything in order.”

The women are back in action against Maine on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the road.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire on Keezletown Road
Jack Cameron- Waynesboro
First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Women in Sports: Kendall Vertes
Women in Sports: Kendall Vertes
For the first time in JMU history at the FBS level, Green earned First Team All-America honors...
Jalen Green earns three elite All-America honors
The best advice players like Hughes and Williams have for people wanting to get into disc golf...
Disc golf grows in popularity during Apple Valley tournament
Radford wins its first state championship since 1972
Riverheads falls to Radford 39-21 in VHSL Class 2 State Championship