MTC students win competition with designs that will inspire future Commanders stadium

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Teamwork is a concept many people say is vital in different aspects of life including schoolwork, your career, and sports. After plenty of collaboration, students at Massanutten Technical Center will now see their work on display in a big way by the NFL team the Washington Commanders.

“We got an invitation from a club that MTC participates in called SkillsUSA, and it was a competition to help design the stadium for the Commanders,” Architecture and Interior Design instructor Kim Capasso said.

According to the SkillsUSA website, it is an organization that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a successful model of employer-driven youth development training.

Over around 5 weeks, students in Capasso’s architecture and interior design class along with Tabitha Daniel’s 3D animation class. had to create several renderings; including the stadium and field, seating, lounges and locker room, along with the team store.

“My class did for the most part the design of the stadium with the floor plans and also we did a site plan for it. The 3D animation class did the interior renderings, so what it would look like in the locker room, what it would look like in the restaurant and shop areas,” Capasso said.

The group submitted their work in early November, and a month later the students and their teachers received word they had won.

“We had no idea, we thought we were going in there and getting in trouble,” MTC 3D animation student Mikaylah Showalter said “Yeah, we were really scared at first we’re like ‘Miss Daniel, what is this meeting for?’ She was like, ‘It’s good news don’t worry,’” 3D animation student Evey Brown said.

Tabitha Daniel said her students learned many lessons throughout the project.

“They got bragging rights and were able to see how they could take their 3d animation and modeling projects and apply it to real life,” Daniel said.

Architecture students Ryan Lam and Diana Bacilio, who worked on the parking deck design and stadium layout, said their interest in the field as a career option has expanded after seeing their work come to fruition.

“Architecture is like something I’ve liked since I was a kid so it’s gonna help me like give more of a ‘why to say yes’ to architecture as a career for me,” Bacilio said.

Although the students and their teachers said there were plenty of challenges throughout creating and submitting the designs, they agree it’s been an unforgettable experience.

“If it weren’t for the wonderful support that we have at MTC and through our administration, opportunities like this wouldn’t be available and encouraged. We try to think big, and we succeed,” Capasso said.

The stadium which will be inspired by the designs is set to be constructed and open in 2027, which will also mark the Commanders’ 95th season of football.

