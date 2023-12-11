Next steps for the rewrite of Augusta County’s comprehensive plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Community Development is moving forward with comprehensive plans drafting after a series of community input meetings.

Augusta County Community Development hosted a series of community input meetings to hear from residents about the ideas and changes they wanted to see in the county for the next 20 years. After the last of these meetings were offered, the county is preparing for the next steps to formulate a “first draft” according to county planners.

Julia Hensley, planner II for Augusta County Community Development, said the department had the chance to hear from hundreds of residents for the first stage of the draft process. She said though there were many different voices heard, there were very similar ideas between people across the county.

One of the ideas Hensley mentioned was the identity of the county. She said people expressed their disdain for taking away agricultural land and using it for other projects. People in the county wanted to reinforce their love for agriculture and ensure it stayed as a center stage of Augusta County for the next 20 years and longer.

“Folks want to maintain the rural character of the county and promote agriculture in the economy,” Hensley said. “They are also really looking for ways we can balance our growth and have controlled growth management practices in place.”

In the past 5 years, Augusta County has seen 15 different solar panel projects, often taking up agricultural zones for the farms.

According to community development, people expressed the need for affordable housing in the county. Hensley said people were both focused on the need to make housing affordable for all families and to also tackle the shortage in the area. She said people wanted the department to be “creative” with the solutions as well.

“We do kind of break down and get into details such as were going to have a housing section where we’re going to try and plan for all different types of housing needs in the community,” Hensley said. “This also involves a series of projections where we’re going to be trying to figure out what the population is going to be in 2044-2045.”

Augusta County will now hold closed focus group sessions where experts will work with the county to discuss the specifics behind each general topic brought up at community input meetings. Though the next sessions are closed to the public, Hensley said people can still have their input for the comprehensive plan told as the process moves along by reaching out to her and asking for the input to be discussed with the experts.

Here is a link to the in-depth community input survey where residents can answer questions and give their input as the drafting process continues.

