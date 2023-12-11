Cream of the Crop
Senator Tim Kaine meets with Guatemalan and Honduran officials

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United States Senator Tim Kaine is the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Kaine recently took a trip down to Guatemala and Honduras to sit down with elected officials and says dealing with the migration crisis calls for more peace, prosperity, developments, and stability.

Senator Kaine says this was a timely trip, being that immigration and board policy are a hot topic in Congress.

“There’s no really effective way to deal with our migration crisis without dealing with the nations from which people are coming. Guatemala and Honduras are two of those that over the years have produced sizable portions of the people who are coming to our Southwest border,” Kaine said.

The fentanyl crisis is a second issue related to these nations.

Kaine says it’s an epidemic of the drug making it across the United States border and a lot of it is produced in Central America.

“A lot of fentanyl is produced or precursor elements to fentanyl are produced in Mexico primarily, but also in Guatemala and Honduras,” Kaine said.

For these reasons, Kaine says it was important to go directly to the source to find common grounds for working towards a solution.

“It was very, very, important in my role to go to the source and to go to places where there are conditions that drive immigration or places where law enforcement institutions facilitate fentanyl trafficking and talk directly to leaders in those countries about ways we can work together,” Kaine said.

