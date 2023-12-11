Sheriff’s Office: Stuarts Draft man taken into custody after road rage incident

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on a Stuarts Draft road rage incident investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Nov. 8 at 10:47 p.m. when a road rage incident began on Draft Avenue, continued onto Wayne Avenue, and ended when both vehicles stopped near Schneider Park. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and began arguing, when the suspect presented a pistol, which the sheriff’s office said was used to hit the victim in the side of the head.

The sheriff’s office said during the assault, the pistol was fired but the victim was not struck by the bullet. A suspect was identified as 42-year-old Ma’ Aquil Ni’mill Littlejohn of Stuarts Draft, and the sheriff’s office said warrants were obtained and Littlejohn was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 11.

Littlejohn was arrested and charged with the following:

-Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, VA Code: 18.2-308.2

-Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony VA Code: 18.2-53.1

-Discharging a firearm in a public place VA Code: 18.2-280

-Reckless handling of a firearm VA Code: 18.2-56.1

-Malicious wounding VA Code: 18.2-51

-Two counts of Brandishing a Firearm VA Code: 18.2-282

-Capias for violating the conditions of his release

