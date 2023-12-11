Cream of the Crop
Young activist group pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Peaceful protests for the Gaza Ceasefire Resolution have grown strong in numbers. Activists have formed a new group called Friendly City for Palestine, allowing college students to contribute.

“Being a student at JMU, we have been censored a few times when we tried to represent Palestine,” said Dalia Abdalla, the group’s main organizer, “We had to reach out to the community at large and just start a coalition where we can actually do what we wanted to do and represent Palestine.”

The Friendly City for Palestine group is made up and led by JMU students, and a gathering at Massanutten Regional Library introduced the group in the public eye. Members hosted a teach-in event to educate the community, discussing topics such as Palestine’s history and settler-colonialism misconceptions.

Teen activists feel that standing up for what they believe in matters.

“I want to see a positive change in this world and I want to see that — I can’t just stand there and see the children in Gaza suffering while I’m just silent,” said 13-year-old activist Sabrine Hamdan, “So I have to speak up for those who can’t speak.”

Through protesters’ eyes, peace is the ultimate goal.

“How can you not be agreeable to a cease-fire in Palestine?” said Abdalla, “I mean ,it just means that people can go back to their lives, that children don’t have to needlessly die anymore. People can get their food and water again and just go back to living peacefully.”

Protesters for Gaza say their efforts will cease when they get the results they want.

“We’re going to keep protesting, rally and keep going around until our voices are heard,” said Hamdan, “Because it’s really disappointing that we actually have to stand here and demand a ceasefire. It should just be something that is understood for the blood to stop in Gaza.”

Friendly City for Palestine leaders said they have plans for the future, anticipating more events for them to organize, host and take part in.

