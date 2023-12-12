18-year-old dies after car strikes tree in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Hanover over the weekend.

On Dec. 10, shortly before 11 p.m., The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hanover Courthouse Road near Depot Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south when it struck a large tree limb in the roadway. The driver then lost control and the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, striking a tree,” deputies said.

Deputies say the driver, 18-year-old Bernard High, of Woodford Virginia, died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

