Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

18-year-old dies after car strikes tree in Hanover

Deputies say the crash happened on Hanover Courthouse Road on Sunday night.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Hanover over the weekend.

On Dec. 10, shortly before 11 p.m., The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hanover Courthouse Road near Depot Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south when it struck a large tree limb in the roadway. The driver then lost control and the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, striking a tree,” deputies said.

Deputies say the driver, 18-year-old Bernard High, of Woodford Virginia, died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a road rage incident was identified and arrested, according to the Augusta...
Sheriff’s Office: Stuarts Draft man taken into custody after road rage incident
Multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire on Keezletown Road
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing
Jack Cameron- Waynesboro
First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

Latest News

Wilbur S. Pence Christmas tree decorated with winter clothing for those in need.
Wilbur S. Pence holds their annual Winter Clothing Drive
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on Interstate 81.
VSP Pursuit on I-81 ends with suspect in custody
court documents
Search warrants show police found murder victim’s missing truck
At around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, deputies received a call about two people dead inside a home on...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter found dead in New Kent home
garber