Albemarle Police bring gifts to Albemarle County children

Seal of the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - First responders are joining together to spread holiday cheer.

Albemarle County Police Department was on Santa Patrol on Tuesday, December 12.

It will continue to be in different neighborhoods over the next two weeks, handing out can other surprises.

The Grinch joined in non the fun, but Santa and the officers didn’t let him steal Christmas.

“Our police foundation bought a bunch of small gifts that the Grinch tries to take,” Joseph George with ACPD said.

ACPD Santa Patrol will be visiting the following locations:

  • Wednesday, December 13, 5-8:30 pm: Barracks West, Spark Charlottesville, Townwood Community, Four Seasons, Mallside, and Abbington Crossing
  • Monday, December 18, 5-8 pm: Wahoo Way, Treesdale Apartments, Cascadia, Avemore Apartments, and Wilton Farm
  • Wednesday, December 20, 5-7:30 pm: Timberland Apartments, Brookdale Apartments, and Western Ridge (Crozet)

