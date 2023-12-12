Cream of the Crop
Child care open forum held for Valley businesses

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted an open forum for businesses in the...
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted an open forum for businesses in the Valley to learn more about the child care shortage.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted an open forum for businesses in the Valley to learn more about the child care shortage.

In September, child care centers across the country lost access to federal Covid-19 relief money and have struggled to adjust to the increased demand without federal funding. Now, child care agencies in Virginia are looking for support from legislators in Richmond.

At the open forum, Joel Andrus and Emily O’Brien from Kemper Consulting brought multiple studies to the presentation. These studies ranged from specific data relating to child care shortages in the Valley to different policies and procedures being presented by new legislators during the next General Assembly in Richmond.

Christopher Quinn, president and CEO of the chamber, said the forums are not just to educate businesses across the Valley about the general issues. He said he hopes the attendees understand the value of their employees and how issues like child care shortages can have a significant effect on their lives.

“You have your employees and they are personally impacted by these things. If employees are personally impacted, that’s going to impact the business overall, their productivity and they might have open spaces there,” Quinn said. “You can see the business community really getting more and more involved in it and saying, what do our employees need?”

The child care shortage is a complex issue in Virginia. Andrus and O’Brien explained there is both a shortage of spaces available for families and the child care families can find is often unaffordable and parents have to make sacrifices for them. Quinn said the forums will help businesses develop their plan to tackle this issue, ensuring the quality of life for their employees.

“Every business is very different, every industry is very different. How do we help those individual employees, how can we attract people? It’s also a retention tool, it’s bringing people into your business. If someone sees a business say “Hey they take care of our employees, I want to be a part of that,’” Quinn said.

