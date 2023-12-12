HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Geminid Meteor Shower will light up the sky this week and you catch a great viewing Wednesday night into the early morning hours Thursday. It’s possible to see a rate of dozens of meteors an hour.

According to Tony Rice, NASA JPL Ambassador who often helps assist the WHSV First Alert Storm Team with astronomy information, Rice says do not pay attention to the overblown estimates of ‘100-120 meteors per hour.’ Rice explains, “That’s an impossible maximum which mathematically removes all the things that hide meteors (clouds, light pollution, and the horizon), and it’s not a prediction.

TIMING

You can always see meteors several days and even a week or two ahead of or after the peak meteor date. But here’s the best timing:

BEST: midnight to 2 a.m. Thursday morning

Can see meteors as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday night

With the Geminids Wednesday night into Thursday morning, best viewing is midnight to 2am ish but you can start looking as early as 10 pm.

It will be COLD

WHERE TO LOOK

Like most meteor showers, all you have to do is find a dark spot, let your eyes adjust to the darkness and look up. The best locations would be in the darkest areas, away from city lights but you can still see meteors as long as you find a dark spot in the sky looking away from city lights.

THE MOON

We have a new moon on Tuesday, December 12th which means that the sky will be quite dark for the meteor shower’s peak Wednesday night. The less light in the sky, the better the visibility.

THE CLOUDS

No need to worry about cloud cover obstructing the view. Skies are expected to clear out behind a dry front earlier in the day and remain clear through the night.

It is absolutely worth going out later at night and taking a look but make sure to dress warm. Temperatures quickly fall into the 20s late evening. Overnight lows are in the upper teens to low 20s. Plan for temperatures in the 20s with a light wind.

Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this week (Maxuser | WHSV)

