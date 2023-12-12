Grottoes Town Council gives support to pool committee to move forward with fundraising

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Progress has been made in the attempt to save the Grand Caverns Pool in Grottoes.

Monday night, Grottoes Town Council met with the pool committee to talk about the next steps in saving the pool.

The meeting began with the pool committee chair, Maite Taylor, reading a letter to the town council asking for their support in saving the pool, but noting they cannot at this time take over the lease of the pool.

After the decision was made earlier this year to demolish the Grand Caverns Pool, community members decided to take action to save it.

A sub-committee for the pool was formed and has since become a non-profit making them eligible to accept donations and fundraise, but they still needed the town’s help.

The pool committee said they have multiple corporations lined up to contribute to saving the pool, but they needed the backing of the town council before those corporations would donate.

Monday night, Grottoes Town Council made a motion stating if the committee raises adequate funds to repair the pool, they will make the repairs.

”We have all kinds of different entities and businesses and organizations that come to this park, we want camping we talked about that the pool house itself could also be a part of that plan getting showers up to par doing all these things and being a complete working environment,” Jo Plaster, Mayor of Grottoes said.

An official pledge will be written by the town.

The motion added for the pool to be open in the next possible season after funds are raised and repairs are made.

The pool committee has a GoFundMe account already in place as they can now hit the ground running with fundraising.

