Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center has first-ever building underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center is in the process of moving into what will be its own building and permanent home. The program has been housed in local churches in downtown Harrisonburg for 52 years, first in Asbury United Methodist and currently in Muhlenberg Lutheran Church.

The daycare’s administration said sharing space with other programs has limited the ability to keep pace with community needs. The major fundraiser— Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg—raised more than $1.2 million since 2010, allowing HRCDCC to acquire a property in downtown Harrisonburg.

The hope moving forward is to be able to provide care to even more children.

“We are hoping as we get the project underway and get moved in our goal is to offer infant and toddler care in the next coming years,” Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center Executive Director Delores Jameson said.

Leadership described the last thing to complete before repurposing the property on Federal Street is filling the financial gap to cover all of the expenses.

“We did the design work the site work on and on asbestos removal lots of things, but we still are facing a funding gap of $350,000 so we are starting our close the gap campaign to finish that off,” HRDCC Board of Directors Member Diane McCarthy said, “After 52 years of being here serving the community we want to continue into perpetuity.”

If the funding gap is filled, the new daycare will be ready by August 2024.

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg Rockingham is assisting in collecting and administering the building campaign funds with the following opportunities for donors:

Classrooms (8): $ 20,000

Playground: $ 50,000

Bike Trail: $ 15,000

Infant Room: $ 60,000

Toddler Room: $ 40,000

Commercial Kitchen: $100,000

Fencing: $20,000

Offices (2): $15,000

Lobby/entry: $15,000

Security System: $15,000

