Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire on Keezletown Road
The suspect in a road rage incident was identified and arrested, according to the Augusta...
Sheriff’s Office: Stuarts Draft man taken into custody after road rage incident
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing
Jack Cameron- Waynesboro
First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average
Natural Bridge Zoo Search Warrant
WDBJ7 Investigates: Natural Bridge Zoo search warrants reveal alleged animal abuse

Latest News

Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly but dry week ahead
The Federal Reserve is meeting this week and investors are hoping the central bank will...
The Fed considers next move on interest rates