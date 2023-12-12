Cream of the Crop
Jalen Green earns three elite All-America honors

For the first time in JMU history at the FBS level, Green earned First Team All-America honors...
For the first time in JMU history at the FBS level, Green earned First Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and Action Network.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The awards keep pouring in for James Madison senior defensive lineman Jalen Green.

On Monday, Green earned three more All-America honors. For the first time in JMU history at the FBS level, Green earned First Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and Action Network. He was also named Second Team by the Football Writers Association of America.

The All-America honors now total six teams for Green, who was also voted the Commonwealth’s Best Player last Saturday. Green leads the nation with 1.72 sacks per game and 2.3 tackles for loss per game.

