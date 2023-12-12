Cream of the Crop
JMU introduces Bob Chesney as head football coach

James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne, left, and Bob Chesney hold up a No. 9 jersey...
James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne, left, and Bob Chesney hold up a No. 9 jersey after the head coach is introduced as JMU's football coach on Dec. 12, 2023(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University introduced new head football coach Bob Chesney at a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Chesney previously coached at Holy Cross, and during his six seasons at the school, Chesney led the Crusaders to a 44-21 record, including a 29-8 mark the last three seasons. Chesney takes over for Curt Cignetti, who departed JMU Nov. 30 to become head coach at Indiana.

Last week, Chesney visited Bridgeforth Stadium, addressed the team, and watched JMU’s practice for their upcoming bowl game Dec. 23 against Air Force.

If you want to see the full press conference, you can watch the WHSV stream of it here.

