JMU introduces Bob Chesney as head football coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University introduced new head football coach Bob Chesney at a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Chesney previously coached at Holy Cross, and during his six seasons at the school, Chesney led the Crusaders to a 44-21 record, including a 29-8 mark the last three seasons. Chesney takes over for Curt Cignetti, who departed JMU Nov. 30 to become head coach at Indiana.

Last week, Chesney visited Bridgeforth Stadium, addressed the team, and watched JMU’s practice for their upcoming bowl game Dec. 23 against Air Force.

If you want to see the full press conference, you can watch the WHSV stream of it here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.