Luray losing town manager, appoints interim

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - In late November, Steve Burke informed the Luray Town Council of his intent to resign at the end of the year to accept a position with the City of Manassas. Burke has served as Luray’s town manager since 2018 and oversaw several major projects in that time.

“We’re terribly sad to see him go he’s been a wonderful town manager, he’s left Luray a much better place than it was when he came. He’s just very professional, has a very good style of leadership, and we’re just very sad to see him go. But we understand and we wish him and his family very much happiness and success,” said Luray Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer.

At its meeting on Monday night, the Luray Town Council decided on a short-term solution. The council appointed Assistant Town Manager Brian Chrisman as interim town manager effective January 1.

“There are a lot more decisions we have to make and balls in the air and stuff going forward. But right now that’s where we are, we feel like we have good leadership going into the first of the year and we will work very hard to figure this whole thing out. But it’s just a lot going on right now,” said Dofflemyer.

Dofflemyer said that the council will begin discussing the long-term solution and whether to begin conducting a town manager search at its January 8 meeting. In the meantime, he said that the town still has a lot of projects moving along.

“Right now we’re doing the water meter replacement project and actually Brian has kind of been heading that up anyway, that was one of his responsibilities. So that’s going forward that’s probably going to be another month or so,” said Dofflemyer. “We have had some thoughts to perhaps build Pickleball courts, we don’t have any Pickleball courts in Luray and a group has asked us, they want Pickleball. So we’re working on that now and trying to figure out where to go with that.”

Dofflemyer added that the Luray must also determine how it wants to use the remainder of its American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2024. The funds must be spent by the end of 2024 or they will be lost.

