Rockingham County Supervisors to consider 500 unit apartment complex

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A major housing development that has been proposed in the Stone-Port area of Rockingham County will go before the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. A developer has proposed a 500-unit apartment complex between Stone Spring and Ridgedale Roads behind the existing Reserve at Stone Port complex.

“The request is for 500 units located South of Stone Spring Road, West of the Reserve. It’s split into two phases, the first phase is 252 garden-style apartments, the second phase is 248 townhouse-style apartments,” said Rockingham County Planner Kayla Yankey.

The developer seeks a rezoning request to turn a 31.5-acre property into the Middleburg at Stone Spring but there are concerns about the traffic issues the development could cause. Even though the project does fall within the county’s master plan for the area the county planning commission recommended denial of the project.

“Some of the comment at the Planning Commission meeting was in regard to traffic coming to Ridgedale Road and also interconnectivity. There is a connection from the Reserve at Channing Drive that is a private road,” said Yankey. “Channing Drive is a private road and Middleburg cannot get the connection through to Channing Drive to take the traffic from the Middleburg Project through the Reserve to come out to the future signalized intersection on Stone Spring Road.”

Yankey said that the Reserve at Stone Port sent a letter to the county saying it was not willing to allow access on to Channing Drive meaning Ridgedale Road would be the only way in and out of the Middleburg. This was the primary factor in the planning commission’s 3-2 vote to recommend denial of the project.

“Without having that adequate connection through the Reserve onto Channing it forces traffic onto Ridgedale Road to then take them to the intersection of Ridgedale Road and Stone Spring. VDOT would maybe temporarily make them take a right onto Stone Spring Road to take them to the intersection of Port Road and make a U-turn to come back if they wanted to go West,” said Yankey. “Inter Parcel connection is very important. Creating that compact street grid in the urban development area is important. It keeps traffic off of Stone Spring Road as it is a limited access road.”

Rockingham County estimates that the proposed development would bring 71 new students to Rockingham County Public Schools.

“It would be 31 students at Peak View (Elementary), 18 at Montevideo (Middle School), and 22 at Spotswood (High School), and they said that with the proposed redistricting coming up that would not affect capacities,” said Yankey.

The board of supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed development on Wednesday. You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.