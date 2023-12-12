Valley Open Doors gives update on cold weather shelter season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The cold weather shelter season began a few weeks ago.

Nate Riddle, Executive Director of Valley Open Doors in Harrisonburg, said so far the organization has served around 79 people. During the start of the season, the shelter was around Rockingham County, this week the shelter is at Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.

“We are in the city now through the holidays and then we will go back into the county for the second half,” said Riddle.

The shelter did not reach capacity during the snow. The shelter was able to house 4 people when the weather reached below 20 degrees due to the secondary shelter program, according Riddle.

”When we meet our inclement weather conditions which is 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below the actual temperature. 2 inches or more of snow accumulation or more than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulated then we can expand our capacity by 10 beds,” said Riddle.

Riddle said if the shelter cannot provide someone a bed, people can still receive cold weather supplies like gloves, hats, and hand warmers.

Open Doors is looking for a shelter host for one week in March.

“March 18-24, so if there is any organization, it does not have to be faith-based, that has the facility to host 40 individuals, reach out to us. All we need is the keys to the building and we can manage the program,” said Riddle.

Riddle said the facility needs to have adequate restroom facilities and the space to host 40 people.

