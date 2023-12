HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on Interstate 81.

Sergeant Brent Coffey has confirmed to WHSV that the suspect came to a stop in the median near mile marker 258, and was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

This is a developing story, continue to check in for the latest updates.

