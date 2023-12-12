Waynesboro registrar’s office moving to permanent location

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After more than a year of temporary placement, the Waynesboro registrar’s office has found a new, permanent home.

In Aug. of 2022, the registrar’s office in Waynesboro moved from the Gorsuch building to the basement of the public library. The change was sudden and needed to happen before the national elections happening in that year. Now, after a few ordinance hearings from the Waynesboro City Council, the office will move to 501 W. Broad St.

Council member at large Terry Short Jr. said The new office will be located in the old Valley Star Credit Union building, giving an abandoned building a purpose again while fulfilling the increased demand for the registrar’s office.

“That opportunity and meeting her [the registrar] business needs,” Short said. “You can imagine with all the additional requirements and opportunities for early voting, the registrar’s functions have grown exponentially.”

Short said the change will happen before any national elections take place in 2024.

“It’s going to be a very very busy 2024, so to make sure she [the registrar] is set up for success and our citizens are set up for success with early voting and the like. We want to make this transition as quick, efficient and clean as possible. Her [the registrar’s] move will be imminent,” Short said.

