Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro registrar’s office moving to permanent location

The petition was asking for Waynesboro City Council to implement the rental inspection...
The petition was asking for Waynesboro City Council to implement the rental inspection program, and it gathered more than 300 signatures.(whsv)
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After more than a year of temporary placement, the Waynesboro registrar’s office has found a new, permanent home.

In Aug. of 2022, the registrar’s office in Waynesboro moved from the Gorsuch building to the basement of the public library. The change was sudden and needed to happen before the national elections happening in that year. Now, after a few ordinance hearings from the Waynesboro City Council, the office will move to 501 W. Broad St.

Council member at large Terry Short Jr. said The new office will be located in the old Valley Star Credit Union building, giving an abandoned building a purpose again while fulfilling the increased demand for the registrar’s office.

“That opportunity and meeting her [the registrar] business needs,” Short said. “You can imagine with all the additional requirements and opportunities for early voting, the registrar’s functions have grown exponentially.”

Short said the change will happen before any national elections take place in 2024.

“It’s going to be a very very busy 2024, so to make sure she [the registrar] is set up for success and our citizens are set up for success with early voting and the like. We want to make this transition as quick, efficient and clean as possible. Her [the registrar’s] move will be imminent,” Short said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a road rage incident was identified and arrested, according to the Augusta...
Sheriff’s Office: Stuarts Draft man taken into custody after road rage incident
Multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire on Keezletown Road
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing
VSP Pursuit on I-81 ends with suspect in custody
Jack Cameron- Waynesboro
First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average

Latest News

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted an open forum for businesses in the...
Child care open forum held for Valley businesses
Air3 takes a stroll through downtown Harrisonburg
Air3 takes a stroll through downtown Harrisonburg
Elementary school students treated after allergic reactions
On Dec. 10, deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hanover Courthouse Road.
18-year-old dies after car strikes tree in Hanover