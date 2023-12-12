Cream of the Crop
Wilbur S. Pence holds their annual Winter Clothing Drive

By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton is decking the halls with a Christmas tree that holds some unique ornaments.

Hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter clothes are hanging from the Christmas Tree and will later be donated to Mercy House, a nonprofit organization with multiple programs combating poverty and homelessness.

Some of the items will also go to Wilbur S. Pence students in need.

Allison Wellener said since taking over as SCA sponsor, she has seen how impactful this drive has been in the community.

“I donated to Mercy House last year and we got about two big, I don’t know fifty-gallon big black yard trash bags full, I mean they were like packed full, to the Mercy House thrift store and the woman running the donation on that Saturday was overwhelmed. She was almost in tears.” Wellener said.

Corrine Showalter explains why it was important for her to get involved with the drive.

“This is my second year and I just wanted to help people in need because when I was little I was raised not with a good family. And it made a really bad impact but when I came to this family, I just wanted to help help people like me when I was little.” Showalter said.

The winter clothing drive will continue until this Friday.

If you would like to donate, you contact the school at 540-879-2535.

