5 displaced after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a massive house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews responded to a house fire on Tuskwillow Drive just off Belmont Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two adults and three children were home at the time, and everyone made it out safely.

The fire was under control within the hour.

