Blue Ridge Area Food Bank awarded $10,000 from Amazon

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) was awarded $10,000 from Amazon before the winter months.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville donated $10,000 to BRAFB to help provide families who can’t afford to buy groceries the chance to ensure they stay nutritious through the holiday season.

Millie Winstead, director of development and community engagement for BRAFB, said this donation will help provide around 40,000 meals to people in need. She emphasized the need for community support, whether through financial donations, physical donations or volunteering, to ensure all families can have the proper nutrition.

“Nutrition is a part of somebody’s health we know they go hand in hand. For instance, Children, they can’t go to school on an empty stomach and perform and learn and grow the way they are supposed to. We know chronic diseases like diabetes are directly connected to nutrition,” Winstead said.”

Winstead said anyone can suffer from food insecurity. She said it does not mean someone is without food all the time.

“This is an inability to know where your next meal is coming from on a regular basis. This is something that affects unfortunately 1 in 12 people in our state, in the commonwealth of Virginia. This is something that is unfortunately much too pervasive,” Winstead said.

The food bank helps to bring food and nutrition to people of all age groups, not just vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Winstead said food insecurity “doesn’t discriminate” against people, and the food bank aims to tackle and curb the issues locally as much as possible.

”Food insecurity, hunger, it doesn’t show any prejudice it can affect just about anyone,” Winstead said. “We have seen this affect families, individuals, seniors, children you name it. It can affect any demographic age group.”

For anyone who either wants to support the food bank or needs support from the food bank, Winstead said BRAFB’s website is the best place to start.

