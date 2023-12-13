Charlottesville woman behind 22 years of spreading holiday joy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman is going the extra mile to spread joy this holiday season.

Families who are less fortunate will wake up with gifts thanks to the thoughtfulness of someone else.

86-year-old Pat Delany is the woman behind the mission and is 22 years into her good deed of buying, wrapping, and delivering gifts to strangers who would otherwise go without during the Christmas season.

“The greatest gift you will ever get is the gift that you give to others,” Delany said.

Joe Weaver is a social worker at Monticello High School and has been one of Pat’s partners over the years.

“Approximately 22 years ago, Pat reached out to me and the Monticello community and asked if we had any families in need during the holidays. And of course, we did,” Weaver said.

“We expanded in the last 20 years. We have done gift cards, individual gifts for each child, given gifts for each family that we support, and trying to meet all the needs that are out there. It’s been quite wonderful,” Delany said.

Delany gets a list from Weaver to see who needs what.

“With parents being out of work, families being homeless, different situations where a mother saying that she feels bad because she can’t provide for her son for Christmas. Her son then says it’s okay. But as a parent, that’s not okay,” Weaver said.

Weaver helps deliver the gifts and thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards to the Key West Community.

“We thought it’s important that they have part of that worry relieved, and we can do that. We can provide the food and the gifts, and the neighborhood so generously contributes,” Delany said, “I get the cards day after day. And the emails about thank you for doing this again. It feels so good to be helping others.”

Delany says she wants someone else to take over to continue a tradition so dear to her.

