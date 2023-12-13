Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

The Community Foundation awards grants to nonprofits in Harrisonburg

The Community Foundation Harrisonburg-Rockingham logo.
The Community Foundation Harrisonburg-Rockingham logo.(The Community Foundation Harrisonburg-Rockingham)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County awarded grants to multiple organizations.

Ann Siciliano, Director of Program Services, said these grants are specifically for nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

”The Community Endowment is one that looks at organizations meeting the greatest need in our community usually those are human service organizations, not always,” said Siciliano.

Siciliano said other funds included funds for arts and culture, domestic animals and wildlife, and a fund that addresses unmet health care needs.

Siciliano said they award about 7 funds annually this year, they received 86 applications, and were able to send 14 grants.

”We always entertain and speak with donors who have other passions and we may have other competitive funds in the future. Right now, annually these will always remain our areas of interest,” said Siciliano.

The donors gave the gift to establish these endowments and they decided how they wanted those funds to be used, said Siciliano.

“The community endowment however was started by one donor but many in our community have contributed to that fund and continue to do so and we encourage that,” said Siciliano.

Siciliano said the next application window will begin on July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a road rage incident was identified and arrested, according to the Augusta...
Sheriff’s Office: Stuarts Draft man taken into custody after road rage incident
Multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire on Keezletown Road
VSP Pursuit on I-81 ends with suspect in custody
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing
Jack Cameron- Waynesboro
First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average

Latest News

The Town of Luray is losing its town manager. In late November Steve Burke (pictured) informed...
Luray losing town manager, appoints interim
Valley Open Doors
Valley Open Doors gives update on cold weather shelter season
Luray losing town manager, appoints interim
A major housing development that has been proposed in the Stone-Port area of Rockingham County...
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider 500 unit apartment complex