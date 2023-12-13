The Community Foundation awards grants to nonprofits in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County awarded grants to multiple organizations.

Ann Siciliano, Director of Program Services, said these grants are specifically for nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

”The Community Endowment is one that looks at organizations meeting the greatest need in our community usually those are human service organizations, not always,” said Siciliano.

Siciliano said other funds included funds for arts and culture, domestic animals and wildlife, and a fund that addresses unmet health care needs.

Siciliano said they award about 7 funds annually this year, they received 86 applications, and were able to send 14 grants.

”We always entertain and speak with donors who have other passions and we may have other competitive funds in the future. Right now, annually these will always remain our areas of interest,” said Siciliano.

The donors gave the gift to establish these endowments and they decided how they wanted those funds to be used, said Siciliano.

“The community endowment however was started by one donor but many in our community have contributed to that fund and continue to do so and we encourage that,” said Siciliano.

Siciliano said the next application window will begin on July 1, 2024.

