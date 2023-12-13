Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP Pursuit on I-81 ends with suspect in custody
The suspect in a road rage incident was identified and arrested, according to the Augusta...
Sheriff’s Office: Stuarts Draft man taken into custody after road rage incident
Women in Sports: Kendall Vertes
Women in Sports: Kendall Vertes
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push