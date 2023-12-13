Face 4 Change opens conversation between youth and community leaders to fight substance abuse

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community leaders met Tuesday night at the Lucy Simms Center in Harrisonburg to engage in conversations with the youth and how to better support them.

Two panels were held with an audience of high school students and residents to hear directly from them about the needs they have.

The event was put on by Faces 4 Change, ‘a Youth Popular Culture Institute Drug Free Community & Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act Coalition.’

Tuesday night, the conversation was opened to why the youth turn to drugs and how community leaders can help combat it.

“There’s 117 actively operating tobacco retailers equal between the two different areas ... what we found is that over 80% of them do have vaping products for sale,” Mo Bowler, of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board said.

Between being easily accessible and rising mental health issues, ways to prevent substance abuse in young adults were talked about between adults and youth.

“It’s very easy to get and like if you’re struggling like mentally, I’m so glad I have my mom and I have support from her and she knows so much but other students, they don’t have that same support,” Mairani Antonio Avila, a student said.

After discussing how substances are impacting area youth, a second panel joined to discuss solutions and resources to help prevent and reduce substance use in young adults.

“It’s not just about don’t do that don’t follow them, it’s about here’s another way that you can be another mode of being that has leadership at the center that takes away from that it also encourages their friends to do the same thing,” Dr. Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools said.

Community leaders said they want to keep the conversation open and be more involved in youth activities to see what’s happening in their worlds.

Face 4 Change uses pop culture and ‘edutainment’ to assist in its efforts to help prevent and reduce substance use in youth.

