Kids affected by cancer get to paint shoes for UVA coaches

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the UVA Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams spent the day painting shoes with patients from the Children’s Center.

“It’s important to give these kids these real, positive memories to kind of balance out the tough times they go through,” Mike Callahan said.

Callahan joined other parents and families Wednesday, December 13, for Shoes for Hope. They and kids affected by cancer were joined by players as they decorated shoes for the coaches to wear to games this season.

Callahan says opportunities like these mean the world to his son, Jack, a cancer survivor.

“He’s been excited for days. He’s been thinking about his design,” the father said. “He’s got a basketball player flying through the air doing a slam dunk.”

Callahan says Shoes for Hope give kids like Jack a break from reality around the holidays.

“They’re getting constantly poked, they’ve had surgeries, they’ve received chemotherapy, they’ve received radiation, a lot of different treatments that are painful and exhausting. And so life has been difficult for them, and now here they are getting to do something that’s special,” he said.

Wednesday’s event also helps raise money and awareness of childhood cancer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

