Meal boxes distributed to Harrisonburg community for holiday break from HCPS and BRABF

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools across the Valley are in their final days of class before sending students, teachers and staff home for winter break.

To help ensure those families are able to provide nutritional meals during the time off, Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) partnered to distribute meal boxes to community members.

“We know that for many of our students and our families school meals really meet a portion of their nutrition needs during the day and so being on break we just want to help families a little bit with some additional food supplies,” Andrea Early, director of school nutrition at HCPS said. “We know that groceries are expensive and so these meal boxes will provide a number of meals to families during the break.”

Boxes full of beans and rice, peanut butter and jelly, pasta, tuna, fruits and vegetables and more were distributed at Skyline Middle School and Harrisonburg High School.

All members of the community were invited to grab a box during the distribution.

”Without the nutrition our students can’t learn so it’s so important to us just to make sure that we can bridge the gap at times where we don’t have school and just help our families out just a little bit to help meet the nutritional needs of their family,” Early said.

