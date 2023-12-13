Cream of the Crop
Mount Crawford to open first public park

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford was awarded a grant for $303,000 to establish a public park.

The project will provide open space for walking, fishing and boating.

“It’ll have a sensory walking trail, a sensory playground, a community garden, a bathroom facility and a picnic area with amenities and also more access to the river for fishing,” Libby Clark, Mount Crawford town manager said.

The sensory tails and playground will allow for the touch of plants, lambs ears and guide ropes.

The smell of flowers, along with sounds of music makers, bird feeders, and running water and sights of birds, flowers, plants and butterflies.

“The boat launch came first so a lot of the boat launch property area like the ADA walkway and ADA parking was established where it was in order to kind of prepare for the next step for the park so that will be continued throughout the park for ADA as well,” Clark said.

This is the town’s first public park and space.

”To have the ability to have these grants we just don’t have a huge budget so it’s nice to be able to tap into these opportunities and make these kinds of cool things happen,” Clark said.

This project is fully funded by the grant and is expected to be done in the next two years.

