Names released of two arrested in connection with fentanyl ingested by elementary students

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with fentanyl that was ingested by at least seven students at Central Elementary School in Amherst County Tuesday.

That’s according to Dr. William Wells, superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools.

Court records obtained by WDBJ7 indicate Clifford Dugan, Jr. and Nicole Sanders are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Dugan, Jr., being held with no bond, faces a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sander faces a separate charge of possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Information has not yet been released about their connection to any of the children.

Wells said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office tested a bag of gummies twice and it tested positive both times for fentanyl. He stressed the gummies the kids ate did not test positive for fentanyl, but there were traces found in the bag they came in.

All five of the students taken to a hospital Tuesday for treatment were released the same day and are recovering, according to Wells. Their symptoms included nausea, vomiting and being tired.

