‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones,...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones, left, and Bilal Coulibaly, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces plans to bring two of Washington D.C.’s pro sports teams to Virginia.

The project is a partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the city of Alexandria, and JBG SMITH.

According to Youngkin, the project will generate $12 billion in economic impact and create 30,000 jobs over the next several decades.

“The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental,” Gov. Youngkin

If approved by the General Assembly, the entertainment district will break ground in 2025 and open in late 2028.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

