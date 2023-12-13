Volunteers come from all over to help 611 steam engine excursions

GOSHEN, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteers came from all over to help make the Norfolk and Western 611 Steam Engine excursions with the Virginia Scenic Railway a success. As the excursions came to an end, WHSV spoke with some of the volunteers about the work that went into making everything happen.

Zac McGinnis, one of the Excursion Directors, said volunteers came from all over to help in any way they could and that they played an important role in making the excursions happen.

“Bottomline, we couldn’t do it without the volunteer effort.” McGinnis said. “It takes a train full of people to make the 611 go, and it’s all a team effort.”

McGinnis said they had between 80-120 volunteers during the excursions serving various jobs such as car hosting, concessions, stocking, and cleaning the passenger cars.

“Seeing everyone have a great time means a lot to us, and I cannot thank our volunteers enough for the hard work they put into making this happen.” McGinnis said.

The 611 excursions saw around 20,000 passengers, made 30 trips, and McGinnis said it was inspiring to see people from all over come to see and ride the train throughout its run.

Scott Lindsay, Chief Mechanical Officer for the 611, began his career with steam engines in 1977 as a summer job and worked on the 611 during its first restoration in 1982. Since then, Lindsay has been with the 611 no matter where it goes, or what it’s doing. Lindsay once again traveled with the 611 during its excursion run with the Virginia Scenic Railway.

“This experience has been really good, I’ve enjoyed working with the Buckingham Branch Railroad and Virginia Scenic Railway. Everyone communicates well, and they’re great people to work with.” Lindsay said. “I’ve had great support from the Locomotive Group volunteer staff and the Virginia Museum of Transportation.”

WHSV spoke with many other volunteers who said it was an honor to work with the 611 and to provide an unforgettable experience for the passengers and railfans.

