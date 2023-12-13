Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With U.S. military aid for Ukraine expected to run out in weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Washington on Tuesday to make his case to members of Congress and President Joe Biden about the urgent need to pass a new round of funding.

Zelenskyy began his day with an all-Senators meeting on Capitol Hill, asking lawmakers of both parties to quickly pass a security bill that contains $61 billion in military funding for Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed his takeaways from the meeting.

“It was a very powerful, enlightening, and positive meeting. President Zelenskyy’s message was direct: Ukraine will win the war against Russia if more aid is approved. But, his message to the contrary was also true: if no more aid is approved, Putin will win. It’s that simple,” he said.

President Zelenskyy also met with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson reiterated that to get Republican support for Ukraine funding, any legislation must include immigration reforms and language that secures the U.S. border with Mexico.

“These are our conditions because these are the conditions of the American people and we are resolute on that. It is not the House issue right now. The issue is with the White House and the Senate and I implore them to do their job because the time is urgent and we do want to do the right thing here with that,” said Johnson.

Zelenskyy wrapped up his day meeting with President Biden at the White House, where they discussed Ukraine’s urgent needs at what both Biden and Zelenskyy call a “critical moment.”

Biden appealed to Americans as a whole: “American people can be and should be incredibly proud in the part they’ve played in supporting Ukraine’s success We’ll continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can, including 200 million dollars I approved today for additional air defense interceptors, artillery and ammunition. But without supplemental funding, we’re rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands as it has.

Zelenskyy described the progress his country has made in the past year. “We’ve already made significant progress we’ve shown that our courage and partnership are stronger than any Russian hostility and we’ve freed 50 percent of the territories Russia occupied after February 24,” he said.

According to the White House, the United States will run out of money to support Ukraine by the end of the month. Congress is scheduled to leave for the holidays through the new year at the end of the week. That presents a narrowing window for additional aid to be approved.

