2 charged after police find meth in soda can

UPSHUR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two were charged with possession with intent to deliver after police found methamphetamine in a Coke can during a traffic stop.

On Friday, December 8, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Cole Bender responded to a call to assist another officer in a traffic stop involving a Ford Explorer that was listed as stolen.

The vehicle was being driven by local woman, Shirley Weese.

Officials say when Deputy Bender arrived on the scene, he recognized the front passenger of the vehicle as Lita Smallwood, and knew she had an active arrest warrant.

When the Deputy ordered her out of the vehicle, she allegedly asked him to hand an already-opened Coke can to the man in the back of the car. The Deputy complied, but saw something inside the can.

Police say at this time the man in the back seat of the car said that the can was not his and that he did not want it.

Deputy Bender then dumped out the can and three baggies of a white crystal-like substance fell out, which the Deputy believed to be methamphetamine; Weese and Smallwood both denied ownership.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer who initiated the traffic stop informed Deputy Bender that he had Facebook messages of Weese negotiating sales of Controlled Substances.

Police found a firearm in the glovebox, which both Smallwood and Weese are legally prohibited from owning due to a felony conviction and past substance use, respectively.

Lita Smallwood and Shirely Weese are both being charged with Conspiracy, Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

