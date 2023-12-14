Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

2 workers missing after reported drowning in NKY

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two people are unaccounted for after several Kentucky agencies were called to a reported drowning on Thursday.

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.

After talking with people at the scene, police say they found out workers and contractors for Sanitation District 1 were working in a confined space when for an unknown reason the workers became trapped.

One person refused medical attention, while two others have yet to be located, Villa Hills PD said.

No names have been released.

River Road (Main Street) is closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.

People are asked to avoid the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Carjacking & stabbing suspect enters Shenandoah County
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

Latest News

Santa Claus reading book
Santa Claus bringing Christmas cheer
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced the indictment of Charles Mosley for...
Man indicted for trying to have witness murdered, prosecutor says
Augusta County Sheriff's Office announces alleged reckless handling of a firearm arrest.
ACSO: Fishersville man arrested for alleged reckless handling of a firearm
Demontray Shadrell Bowman
A call for help from Henrico helps land N.C. man behind bars for human trafficking