ACSO: Fishersville man arrested for alleged reckless handling of a firearm

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said a Fishersville man was arrested after responding to reports of an intoxicated person with a handgun in the 100 block of Emerald Heights Drive in Fishersville.

According to a press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said on Dec. 12 a woman called and reported that her husband was outside the home armed with a handgun while intoxicated and reportedly upset. While deputies were heading to the scene, the woman reported that her husband was firing the gun, and the ACSO reported the man said he was looking forward to a confrontation with police.

The ACSO said when they arrived they found 49-year-old William Blackburn, of Fishersville, outside the home. The ACSO said Blackburn was allegedly intoxicated and had a 9mm handgun and several magazines of ammunition. Blackburn eventually surrendered without incident, and evidence at the scene reportedly showed that 5 shots had been fired, according to the ACSO.

Deputies allegedly found 15 additional firearms, including five weapon suppressors with no required serial numbers or Federal NFA paperwork, and tactical gear, magazines, and ammunition. The ACSO said Blackburn was arrested and jailed on state charges of alleged public intoxication and reckless handling of a firearm.

The ACSO said that a possible motive was that Blackburn was upset over the recent County-wide burn ban ordinance that is in place until January 8, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing.

