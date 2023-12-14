Bickerstaff helps lead No. 20 Dukes to 9-0 start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row.

The Dukes have been led by players such as TJ Bickerstaff, who was voted the Sun Belt Player of the Week. Bickerstaff has scored double-digits in eight of the first nine games while boasting a 67% field goal percentage.

Over the weekend, Bickerstaff scored 21 points against Old Dominion. He went 9-for-12 from the floor and pulled down 12 rebounds for the purple and gold.

