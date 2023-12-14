Carjacking & stabbing subject enters Shenandoah County

Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center tells us that residents received this message Wednesday evening (whsv)

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center tells us that residents received a message Wednesday evening.

The message was letting people know in the area of Back Road and John Marshall Highway that there was a police presence looking for a red Toyota Camry with a possible West Virginia tag.

The vehicle is believed to be occupied by a male, who is armed with a knife and a possible suspect in a carjacking and stabbing.

However, Shenandoah County ECC tells us the incident happened in Frederick County, but the vehicle did enter Shenandoah County.

We’re also told that Shenandoah County ECC believes it might have entered into Winchester.

This is still a developing story, and we will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

