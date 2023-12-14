Cream of the Crop
The City of Staunton announces its holiday time adjustments

By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Facilities and services in the City of Staunton will be operating on a different schedule in observance of the upcoming holiday.

Trash pickup for residential areas and Downtown Central Business District will be collected on Wednesdays Dec. 20, Dec. 27, and Jan. 3 instead of Fridays. Regular scheduling will resume Thursday, Jan. 4.

The recycling center will be closed Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 25, and Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. The centers will also stay open for additional hours on Wednesday, Dec 20, and Dec. 27 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Christmas tree pickups are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 – all trees should be placed at the curb—without any decoration by 7 am that day.

The Staunton Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns.

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1

To learn more visit the link below.

