Harrisonburg Public Works plants 600 trees after receiving grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a grant was awarded to Harrisonburg Public Works, six hundred trees were planted in the North End Greenway riparian buffer area n Harrisonburg.

The Virginia Department of Forestry provided funding for this project through the Virginia Trees for Clean Water grant. The grant is an initiative to improve water quality using the benefits that trees provide.

Harrisonburg Public Works Environmental Specialist, Wes Runion, said trees have a wide range of benefits when it comes to water quality.

“Tress in a riparian setting help out the water quality by filtering and taking up nutrients such as nitrogen. But, they also keep soil in place to prevent erosion and just keep the stream bank and the flood plains stabilized.” Runion said.

Of the six hundred trees planted, there were ten different species, and Runion said the variety will help them decipher which species of trees progress best in this area.

“In the future, if there any diseases or pest that comes through and take out a specific species we still have a variety and a very diverse makeup.” Runion said

The newly planted trees are covered by tree tubes for protection against wildlife and location awareness.

Runion said although we are currently in drought conditions, they are hopeful for more rain and snow soon that will help the trees’ continued growth.

