House fire in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) -Stuarts Draft fire company said they respnded to a house fire on Dodge Street.

Adam Hallberg, Chief of Stuarts Draft Fire Company, said the fire started on the front porch that burned on the outside of the house into the attic. There is fire damage on the outside of the home and in the attic, and water and smoke damage inside the home.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, according to Hallberg.

