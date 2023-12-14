James Madison University UREC donates gifts through annual ‘Warm a Winter Wish’ event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 28 years, James Madison University’s UREC staff have put together the annual ‘Warm a Winter Wish’ event, which helps give gifts to people and families in the Harrisonburg community.

This year JMU partnered with three nonprofits: First Step, Mercy House, and Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley. The organizations submitted wish lists which were compiled between a virtual Amazon wish list or hung on the holiday tree in the UREC building.

UREC Graduate Assistant for Member Services Lizzy Natiello, said she is one of a team of 11 graduate students who have worked over the last several months to put this year’s event on.

“It’s great to have students, faculty, staff just working together, coming together outside of the classroom, somewhere welcoming at the Rec center and just being able to destress from finals too as well as get in the holiday spirit,” Natiello said.

Students, faculty, alumni, and other members of the JMU community members gathered to wrap the 300 gifts that will be distributed to families.

“It’s nice to know that we can reach so much further than just like our little campus and that there’s a lot of people we can affect outside of it,” UREC Operations Supervisor Claire Inlow said.

Fellow operations supervisor Isabelle Flugrad said she remembered the excitement of getting toys during the holiday season growing up, and is glad to be able to spread the same cheer to young children in the area.

“I wish I could see the smiles on all of their faces and it’s so heartwarming to see the types of gifts they want, like someone’s gonna ride their bike, someone’s gonna open up a great gift,” Flugrad said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.