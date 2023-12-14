JMU alumnus travels to every Dukes football game in ‘23 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -There are JMU football fans, and then there’s David Taylor.

The James Madison University alumnus and retired administrator has gone to every home and away game of the 2023 season with his wife, Connie.

“We’ve been season ticket holders for a long time, but we could actually go to all the away games,” said Taylor, “So we did. We went to UVA, we went to Troy, and we went to Utah State.”

Taylor didn’t expect his travel plans to line up with a historic year for the Dukes. The school garnered national attention after it was selected for ESPN’s college game day.

“It just captured the imagination of the entire country,” he said, “And for us to just have almost at random decided this is the year we’re going to see all the games, and it turns out to be the 11 and one year in national ranking, it’s just amazing.”

Taylor and JMU go way back, long before his 36 years working as an administrator. He started his freshman year in 1977, and did play-by-play radio broadcasts of the football games during the 1980s and 1990s.

“I had the opportunity to cover the last win over University of Virginia back in 1982, when JMU was just moving to Division One AA.” said Taylor, “So to see that repeated this past September, it was magical.”

For the first time in history, the Dukes are headed to a bowl game, and of course, Taylor and his wife are going.

“We’ve seen all twelve regular season games, there’s no way we’re not going,” he said, “Fort Worth, here we come.”

Taylor is proud of how far his alma mater has come.

“It’s been amazing to be around this program for as long as I have, to see it emerge,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.