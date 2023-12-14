Cream of the Crop
Kidwell steps into new role for bowl game

Nick Kidwell is back on the field for practice, not as a player, but as a coach of the...
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison fifth-year Nick Kidwell finds himself in a new role heading into the bowl game.

The right tackle, who earned all-conference honors for the past two seasons, suffered an injury earlier this year. The JMU staple is back on the field for practice, not as a player, but as a coach of the offensive line.

Kidwell majored in kinesiology and took courses on leadership. Now, he is earning his post-graduate certificate in cyber intelligence.

“He has a coaching mentality,” said JMU football acting head coach Damian Wroblewski. “An opportunity has arisen for him to have one more impact on this program. When he’s done playing football... he’s going to be one heck of a coach.”

