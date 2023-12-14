MBU partners with Amazon Web Services

Cream of the Crop
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University partnered with Amazon Web Services to help fill high-need technology jobs.

Starting in Fall 2024, MBU will offer new degrees and certifications for cloud services jobs. Will Webb, executive vice president of academic affairs for MBU, said people often stigmatize these jobs by comparing them to computer science jobs.

”We see this as a really nice pathway for students to gain skills while they are still students at the institution and be able to become really work-ready upon graduation,” Webb said. “Finding a job right after college is a really big priority for us. These are skill sets in high demand everywhere, in every company.”

Webb said the web services fields are always evolving. He said a majority of American businesses and corporations use the services more than ever.

“It is used by hundreds of thousands of companies all across the United States. It powers solutions, applications, and technologies that is used by tens of hundreds of people in the United States and many more across the globe,” Webb said.

