Mount Jackson mourning loss of Town Manager Neil Showalter

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Mount Jackson is flying its flags at half-staff this week to mourn the loss of its town manager Neil Showalter. Showalter passed away on Friday, Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer, he had been with the town since 2009 and became town manager in 2019.

“I think practically everybody that knew him and knew him well loved him and wanted to work with him. He made a great impact and an everlasting impact on everyone that worked with him,” said Mount Jackson Mayor Donald Pifer.

Showalter passed away on Friday at the age of 66. He began working as Mount Jackson’s finance director in 2009 and ten years later became town manager. Those who worked with him said that his passion for the community was obvious.

“You could just feel how much he cared and how much he put in, I mean that’s public service. He was definitely a true public servant and really helped to lay the groundwork infrastructure-wise and beautification-wise with where we are now,” said Olivia Hilton who is succeeding Showalter as Mount Jackson’s town manager.

Olivia Hilton has taken over as Mount Jackson’s town manager. Showalter had intended to retire in March and helped hand pick her as his successor and she spent the last few months training under him.

“I feel very honored that he was part of the group that selected me to be his replacement and that’s how I feel like I can really keep his memory and his work alive. But I would be remiss not to say that I wish I’d had more time to train with him and learn more from him. With decades in local government, he had a lot of wisdom and I soaked up as much as I could but I think he’s created a strong team and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Hilton.

Hilton said that Showalter taught her a lot about the town manager position in the few months they worked together and provided insight into the community and the town’s relationships. She said that he also brought her up to date on all of the town’s current projects.

“He cared enough knowing with his health that he still wanted to take care of Mount Jackson. He had a great team he worked with, everybody here has been wonderful and it’s been very hard on them, it’s hard on all of us,” said Mount Jackson Town Council member Evelyn Burner.

Burner said that Showalter was always extremely helpful to both the council and the town’s residents.

“He was a very personable person, anybody that came in no matter if they had a complaint or if they were happy about something he would always take time to talk to them and get to know them. If I had a problem or something or a town resident would come to me I would go to him and let him know what their issues were. He would always take care of it on his part,” said Burner.

Showalter also worked hard to make sure the town was fiscally responsible.

“Neil was a very thorough person so it had to have every ‘T’ crossed and every ‘I’ dotted for him to bless it,” said Pifer.

Those who knew Neil well said he was a great leader and an even better person.

“He was a very personable, kind person, he did have a good sense of humor though too. I would pick on him a lot and he’d pick on me,” said Burner. “Just remember the kind person he is. He always said the same thing my dad said growing up, life is what you give and not what you get so you give to your community.”

Olivia Hilton only got to know Showalter over the last few months but she said he was a very fun person to work with and be around.

“He was full of life, very charming, funny, sarcastic and that’s usually my vibe so that was nice. He liked to hum so he would come into the office and just hum and be in very happy spirits,” she said.

Mount Jackson Mayor Donald Pifer said he had a close relationship with Showalter and that he will miss the open communication that the two always had.

“He was a great person and a great town manager and just an all-around good person. He would go out of his way to be helpful to you and always put the town first,” said Pifer. “He was amazing, he was very patient and he would listen to what you had to say and give you great advice on any decision-making I needed to do. He was just an all-around good person and a friend.”

The town will hold a celebration of life for Neil Showalter on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Mount Jackson Town Office.

